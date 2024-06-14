Teen hospitalized following ATV crash in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 14-year-old boy is in the hospital Thursday after crashing his ATV last weekend.

The crash happened on Mooresville Highway in Marshall County. He had to undergo numerous surgeries already and needs to undergo another. His doctors said that he’s lucky to be alive.

Datin Claypool’s family members said that he broke his leg, ripped his colon and has a hernia.

“He was riding around on the back roads and he was coming off the back road when his brakes failed,” his mom, Andrea Himes said. “When he met the main highway, he hit a car. He was coming back to the house.”

Himes said that she was leaving the house when she saw the wreckage Sunday afternoon. Datin was already in a medical helicopter being flown to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, so she rushed there.

“I’m exhausted,” Himes said. “I am scared. I prayed about it and gave it all to God because I am totally not in control here.”

Himes said that Datin is a spirited kid, and you can see it in pictures.

“He’s a typical boy,” Himes said. “Four wheelers, go carts, dirt bikes. He’s a daredevil. He was supposed to be cliff diving, actually, this weekend. He drives a four wheeler way too fast, obviously.”

As of publication, Datin is awake and healing. Doctors said that he would likely be in the hospital for a few more days.

“He’s taken like two steps from the bed to the chair,” Himes said. “He’s up right now and starting to get his attitude back, so that’s a good thing.”

A Good Samaritan stopped to help Datin before officers got to the scene. His mother said that he hopes to find her and thank her himself.

“My son really wants to thank the lady who stopped and picked him up. She was on a bike, I’m pretty sure,” Himes said. “I’m pretty sure her name is Vicky. He definitely wants her to know he’s forever grateful for her.”

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said that they work a lot of ATV crashes. In May, a teen girl was killed in an ATV crash in Nashville.

The medical bills are adding up for Datin’s family. If you would like to help, you can click this link to donate to their GoFundMe.

