Teen hit twice by gunfire outside Fresno liquor store. Twenty rounds fired, police say

A teenager was injured Friday afternoon after he was shot at least twice outside a Fresno liquor store.

The shooting happened at 2 p.m. at California Avenue and Fresno Street at Wayne’s Liquor after the ShotSpotter electronic activation picked up 20 rounds.

Officers arrived and located the teen who appeared to be in his early- to mid-teens with a gunshot wound to the upper and lower body.

He was taken to a local hospital and was listed in stable condition.

Fresno Police spokesman Christopher Clark said there was a group of teenagers hanging out in front of the store when a black sedan drove past the store. A suspect exited the vehicle and opened fire.

Detectives are investigating the shooting and canvassing the area for surveillance video.

Edison High and Franklin Head Start were placed on lockdowns for a short time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.

A teen was shot twice outside of Wayne’s Liquor in Fresno, California on Friday, March 15, 2024.