Teen hit in the leg during drive-by shooting in Seattle’s Columbia City

A teenage boy is recovering after suspects in a car shot him as he drove through Seattle’s Columbia City neighborhood.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, the 17-year-old victim was driving south on Martin Luther King Jr. Way South, then turned west on South Snoqualmie Street when two suspects fired shots from a gray Honda, hitting the teen in the leg.

The suspects then drove off.

Another car was damaged by the gunfire, but no other victims were found.

The teenager was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

Seattle Police said no suspects have been identified.

If you have information about the shooting, you’re asked to call the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).