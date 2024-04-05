Teen in high-speed fatal Renton crash out on bail, on home monitoring

The teen accused of killing a mother and three kids in a Renton crash is out of the hospital and out on bail.

Chase Jones,18, is under house arrest in Kent.

Police say he was driving 112 mph when he crashed into a minivan loaded with passengers on Mar. 19. The victims in the crash were Buster Brown, 12, Eloise Wilcoxson, 12, Matilda Wilcoxson, 13, and Andrea Hudson, 38.

The crash broke his arms and legs.

Despite the four deaths and Jones’s history of similar crashes, a judge set his bail at $100,000.

He posted bail, and one of the conditions is that he must wear an ankle monitor at all times. He’s also not allowed to drive.

Jones is charged with four counts of vehicular homicide, two counts of vehicular assault, and one count of reckless driving.

Meanwhile, speed emphasis patrols continue in the area of that deadly crash at Southeast 192nd Street and 140th Avenue Southeast.

The King County Sheriff’s Office and Renton Police are teaming up with the enforcement.

We’re expecting the number of citations to be released Friday.

In the nine months prior to the crash, there were 308 stops and half ended in citations. Of those, 91 were for speeding.