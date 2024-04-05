Teen grandson fatally shoots grandfather during fight, Oklahoma cops say. He’s charged

A 15-year-old is accused of fatally shooting his grandfather during an argument, Oklahoma cops say.

The argument started when the grandfather slapped his grandson for saying he wanted to eat lunch, police told KOCO.

The 15-year-old took the man’s pistol and shot him, KOCO reported.

Police were led to the front yard of a Midwest City home on April 4 and found the grandfather with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest, News 9 reported.

The 59-year-old man was taken to the hospital and died of his injuries, according to News 9.

The grandson told police he, his siblings and his mother had been abused by his grandfather, media outlets reported.

“He had had enough and the only way to make sure he could not be hurt anymore was to kill him,” News 9 reported, citing an affidavit.

Police arrested the 15-year-old on a murder charge, according to KFOR.

McClatchy News reached out to Midwest City Municipal Court for more information but did not receive an immediate response.

Midwest City is about a 10-mile drive east of Oklahoma City.

If you are experiencing domestic violence and need someone to talk to, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for support at 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788.

Aunt fatally shoots nephew for overstaying welcome at relative’s home, Texas cops say

Wife stabs her husband several times — then crashes into a lake, Michigan cops say

Teacher tapes student to chair ‘as a joke’ while other teacher took video, Ohio cops say