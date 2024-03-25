Teen grabs deputy's gun, shoots herself in lobby of L.A. County sheriff's station, officials say

The sheriff's station in the city of Industry was the site of a fatal shooting Sunday night, officials say. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

A girl in her late teens died in the lobby of a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department station late Sunday, after officials say she got hold of a deputy's gun and shot herself.

The department has not released the girl's name, and officials said late Sunday that it was unclear how she was able to take the deputy's weapon.

The incident happened around 7:40 p.m., when the teen walked into the lobby of the sheriff's station at 150 N. Hudson Ave. in the city of Industry, according to a news release.

Officials said she did not have a weapon when she entered the building, and that at some point she caused a commotion, making noise and banging on glass.

Then, the girl allegedly got into "some kind of altercation" with a deputy, took the deputy's gun and used it to kill herself, officials said.

No deputies were injured, officials said. It was not immediately clear whether anyone else was in the lobby at the time.

The incident is under investigation.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.