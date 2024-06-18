Teen girls in stolen vehicle cause 3-car crash in Southern California

Two people were hospitalized after a stolen vehicle police pursuit involving two juvenile females ended in a three-vehicle crash in South Los Angeles Sunday night.

The incident unfolded about at 6:15 p.m. when officers with the Los Angeles Police Department spotted a stolen white Kia traveling on Obama Boulevard, LAPD South Traffic Division Sgt. Kevin Ahlemeir told KTLA.

When police attempted to make an enforcement stop, the suspect driver failed to yield and led officers in a pursuit.

As the teenage driver approached La Brea Avenue, she collided with two other vehicles in the intersection, a white Chevrolet U-Haul pickup truck and a BMW.

Two teenage girls in a stolen vehicle that led police in a chase that ended in a three-car crash were arrested on June 16, 2024. (KTLA)

Two teenage girls in a stolen vehicle that led police in a chase that ended in a three-car crash were arrested on June 16, 2024. (KTLA)

Two teenage girls in a stolen vehicle that led police in a chase that ended in a three-car crash were arrested on June 16, 2024. (KTLA)

Two teenage girls in a stolen vehicle that led police in a chase that ended in a three-car crash were arrested on June 16, 2024. (KTLA)

Two teenage girls in a stolen vehicle that led police in a chase that ended in a three-car crash were arrested on June 16, 2024. (KTLA)

Two teenage girls in a stolen vehicle that led police in a chase that ended in a three-car crash were arrested on June 16, 2024. (KTLA)

Two teenage girls in a stolen vehicle that led police in a chase that ended in a three-car crash were arrested on June 16, 2024. (KTLA)

Footage of the scene showed heavy damage to all the vehicles. The right frontend of the pickup truck was sheared off with the hood forced open by the impact of the crash. The driver’s side of the BMW was pushed inward with both windows on that side of the vehicle blown out.

Escaped attempted murder suspect captured by police in Hollywood

Frontend damage was also seen on the Kia, and in all the vehicles, the airbags deployed as a result of the impact.

Both the driver of the BMW and the pickup truck were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

It is unclear if the teenagers were injured in the incident, but Sgt. Ahlemeir confirmed to KTLA that they were both taken into custody at the scene of the crash.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.