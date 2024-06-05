Teen girl's death, mass shooting in Phoenix remain unsolved 2 years later

Tuesday marked two years since a party in an empty shop in north Phoenix ended with eight people injured and one 14-year-old girl dead. Her family and the Phoenix police have continued looking for answers.

According to neighbors, about 100 to 200 young people were partying in an empty strip mall near 10th Avenue and Hatcher Road in Sunnyslope during the early morning hours of June 4, 2022.

The strip mall had been used as a rave spot a few times, according to one neighboring business owner, Tyi Magitt.

"They would have parties late at night because everyone would be closed around here, and then nobody could complain," Magitt said.

Surveillance video of the shooting from Magitt's business recorded loud shots for over two minutes as dozens of people scattered from the area.

"These were kids out here," Magitt said.

That night he had been working late when he heard the explosive gunfire that sounded like "a war zone," he said.

He said he went outside and saw some cars stop as others picked up some of the injured in the middle of the street.

Police said a fight broke out between multiple groups that turned into gunfire.

Morgan was shot and later died in a hospital. Eight others were injured by gunfire.

After the fatal shooting, the parties at that location ended, Magitt said.

Gabe and Jennifer Keely share their story of losing their daughter, Emily Morgan, 14, to gun violence. During a June 22, 2022, press conference Phoenix Police department announced a new multi-agency program, "Operation Gun Crime Crackdown", aimed at reducing gun violent crimes.

About a week after Morgan's death, Phoenix's Neighborhood Services Department launched an investigation into the owner and tenant of the building. The department issued a notice of violation against the owner and a tenant of the strip mall.

The owner of the strip mall at the time was a company called Summit Real Estate Investment LLC according to the Maricopa County Assessor.

Similar late-night parties with gunshot victims were becoming a common concern at the time, Phoenix police said. A week before Morgan's shooting, a party near 59th Avenue and Thomas Road ended with a mass shooting of teens and the death of 18-year-old Luis Torres. Jacob Salinas pleaded guilty to that shooting and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Two years ago, Morgan's parents implored anyone who might have information to come forward. They told reporters that Emily was an energetic teenager who loved her recent baby sister and cared for her parents.

"We need help," said Gabe Keely, Morgan's father. "Without your help, we don't know how this will end."

Morgan's family recently declined to speak about the investigation into her death.

Phoenix police spokesperson Sgt. Phil Krynsky said that detectives could not share any new information but that the case remained open and active.

"We will pursue any new information that becomes available," he wrote in an email.

Tips about the case can be submitted to Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

Miguel Torres covers crime and public safety issues. He can be reached at miguel.torres@arizonarepublic.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Teen girl's death, mass shooting remain unsolved 2 years later