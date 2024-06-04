Teen girls busted for stealing still-missing Bronx pet Daschund named Milkshake

Two 16-year-old girls have been busted for stealing a beloved Bronx pet named Milkshake — but the Dachshund has yet to be found, police said Tuesday.

The suspects were charged Tuesday morning with grand larceny and harassment. Police say they still do not know the fate of the purloined pooch.

“Milkshake has not been returned,” the dog’s distraught owner, Luz Monica Montenez, told the Daily News Tuesday. “I don’t have any updates on her location.”

Montenez was in her apartment while her kids and other children from the neighborhood were playing with the brown-haired dog in the hallway on May 4.

At some point, Milkshake was given her snacks then continued playing with the kids as they spilled out into the hallway. Montenez believes someone snatched her dog sometime between 6 p.m and 8 p.m.

“It’s a short window and they just happened to take her” said Montenez, who has had Milkshake since the pooch was 3 weeks old.

The NYPD released surveillance footage of the suspects last week and asked the public’s help identifying them and tracking them down.

The suspects’ names were not released by the NYPD after they were charged because they are underage.

The dog, who turns 10 on July 16, has several unique physical characteristics that could help identify her, including small hard spots on her tail, a broken nail on her rear left paw and a chipped front tooth. Milkshake also walks with a slight limp, according to a homemade missing poster.

Montenez said the building often has strangers hanging around inside — homeless people as well as teens who cut school and loiter by the back staircase.

“We have a lot of reports of packages being stolen,” she said. “But this is an actual dog, a live being [they took]. That’s a little crazy. To me, it was very shocking.”