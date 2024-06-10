Teen girl wounded by gunfire outside Fort Pierce community center

FORT PIERCE − Police are investigating a weekend shooting incident outside a community center that wounded a 16-year-old girl, according to Fort Pierce Police.

Police about 8:09 p.m. Saturday went to the area of North 13th Street and Avenue M regarding shooting activity.

Investigators determined an altercation occurred outside the Lincoln Park Community Center, resulting in the teen sustaining non-life threatening gunshot wounds. She was treated at HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce and released.

No other information could be immediately obtained Monday.

The weekend incident follows three consecutive days of shooting-related cases in Fort Pierce ending May 27 — Memorial Day — that left at least eight people wounded by gunfire and two facing charges.

The first of those three shootings appeared to happen early May 25 when police were called to the 1800 block of Avenue G regarding a possible gunshot wound.

Police have said an investigation revealed a gathering was occurring in an open area in the 1800 block of Avenue G at the time. Five people ages 15 to 20 sustained non-fatal gunshot wounds.

A woman who lives in the area, Takisha Brianvil, has said she thought there was a high school graduation party on Avenue G between North 18th and North 19th streets, next to a mango tree. She said people scattered after the shooting.

“The only thing I heard was a whole bunch of shooting, the kids running in my house, and it's just crazy,” Brianvil said.

A rapid succession of gunfire could be heard in a surveillance video she provided.

Those with information about the most recent shooting are asked to contact Detective Kelvin Ramirez at 772-828-0285 or kramirez@fppd.org.

Information also can be supplied via Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-TIPS.

