Teen girl shot while sitting in car in Canton park

CANTON ‒ A 17-year-old girl was seriously injured when she was shot Wednesday evening at Schreiber Park in the 2500 block of Maple Avenue NE.

The victim told police she was shot while sitting in a car.

Canton police reported finding a total of five spent casings from 9mm and .40-caliber weapons at the scene.

The victim was not at the park when they arrived. Police spoke with her at Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital, where she had been taken by private car.

Police were called to the incident at 7:39 p.m.

It was unclear what led to the shooting. Further details were not immediately available.

Two other reports about gunshots were taken in the same general area a little later Wednesday evening.

Shots were fired into two homes and a vehicle in the 1100 block of 16th Street NE, about 1.2 miles away from the park.

Police were called about the incident at 8:01 p.m.

No suspects were listed for any of the incidents.

