Teen girl in serious condition after shooting in Hartford

A teenager is in serious condition following a shooting in Hartford late Thursday.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Woodland Drive just before 10:40 p.m. on a report of shots fired and learned that a 17-year-old girl had been brought to an area hospital in a private vehicle, according to Lt. Aaron Boisvert of the Hartford Police Department.

The girl was listed in “serious, but stable condition,” Boisvert said in a statement.

Officers at the scene found “evidence of gunfire,” according to Boisvert.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crimes Scene Divisions responded and have assumed the investigation, which remains ongoing.

Anyone with any information has been asked to call the Hartford Police Department Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).