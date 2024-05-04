Missing Cabarrus Co. teen found safe in Alabama, deputies say

A missing Cabarrus County teen has been found safe in Alabama.

According to the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office, the 16-year-old was last seen leaving Hickory Ridge High School on Wednesday afternoon with Richard Michael Maybach in a white BMW i2 four-door sedan.

Deputies say that when she was reported missing, it was believed that she chose to leave with Maybach.

The sheriff’s office partnered with the FBI Charlotte Field officer and traced the car to Oxford, Alabama, on Friday.

Detectives reached out to local law enforcement, who were able to find the car, arrest Maybach, and find the missing teen.

Officials say Maybach has been charged with the abduction of a child in North Carolina and is waiting to be extradited.

The suspect could face more charges in both states as officials continue their investigation.

