Teen girl who lured man to fatal robbery in Forest Park pleads to manslaughter

Enijah Wilson, 19, cries as she pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter Wednesday for the 2021 killing of Darney Allmond in Forest Park. Wilson was sentenced to 20 to 25 and a half years in prison.

A woman who was 16 when she lured a man to a secluded area in Forest Park where her boyfriend fatally shot him pleaded guilty Wednesday to robbery and involuntary manslaughter.

Documents filed in Enijah Wilson’s boyfriend’s case describe a scenario where she helped set up the robbery by promising 20-year-old Darnay Allmond sex in exchange for money.

According to the documents, Wilson and Allmond texted each other about sex acts and the amount of money that would be paid.

The shooting happened in the early morning hours of July 29, 2021. The documents say Wilson, now 19, and Allmond met at an agreed-upon location and drove in his car to a secluded area near Kemper Meadow Drive.

Sometime after 12:50 a.m., according to the documents, Wilson’s boyfriend, Deaundre Manning, then 18, approached the car holding a gun. He demanded money from Allmond.

Allmond resisted, the documents say, and during a struggle, Manning shot Allmond in the left shoulder, right upper arm and left thigh. Allmond managed to flee a short distance before collapsing in the street, near the back patio of a Forest Park bar.

His body was found about an hour later by a bar customer. An employee at the bar called 911, documents say.

As part of an agreement with prosecutors, Wilson will serve 20 to 25½ years in prison. Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Alan Triggs imposed that sentence Wednesday.

Manning, 21, pleaded guilty last year to involuntary manslaughter and aggravated robbery. He is serving 25 to 30 years in prison.

Wilson initially was charged as a juvenile and was among the unprecedented 16 juveniles who were charged with murder in 2021. Her case ultimately was transferred to adult court.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Teen girl who lured man to fatal robbery pleads to manslaughter