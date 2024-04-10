Teen girl, her infant son found safe after going missing in Lancaster
A 15-year-old mother and her infant son have been located after they were reported missing in Lancaster last week.
A 15-year-old mother and her infant son have been located after they were reported missing in Lancaster last week.
At CinemaCon this year, the Motion Picture Association Chairman and CEO Charles Rivkin said the organization is going to work with Congress to establish and enforce a site-blocking legislation in the United States.
The Arizona Supreme Court has upheld a Civil War-era law banning abortions with one exception. Here's what that means for women in the state.
The 2025 Toyota 4Runner is finally arriving this fall with a full lineup including returning TRD Pro and new Trailhunter. Hybrid power now available.
Jackson Holliday, the top pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, is expected to join the Orioles on Wednesday.
An eclipse, an earthquake and unpredictable spring weather launched people into a tailspin. They’re all great fodder for benign conversation.
Country star Morgan Wallen was arrested and charged with felony reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct for tossing a chair off a rooftop bar.
Arterio Morris, who transferred to Kansas from Texas, was suspended and dismissed from the team shortly after his arrest in September.
Washington Nationals pitcher Josiah Gray is the latest to suffer an injury to his elbow. He was placed on the injured list due to a flexor tendon strain in his right forearm.
Dan Devine and Ben Golliver talk their way through some of the NBA’s year-end awards and explain why they have anxiety about voting.
Julio Urías was arrested last fall after an alleged incident outside BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, though prosecutors declined to pursue felony charges.
Beauty spending is up among teens, with brands like Ulta, e.l.f., and Sephora getting a boost.
Cancelling student debt is a windfall for the borrowers who benefit, but taxpayers foot the bill.
The Timberwolves, who hold a slight lead for first in the Western Conference standings, haven’t won a playoff series since 2004.
A couple of our favorite deals: Save $170 on a KitchenAid mixer and $100 on a Dyson stick vacuum.
Trevor Story's 2024 season is likely over after just eight games.
They're tiny but mighty — and come in a range of types.
Ford finally released the 2024 Mach-E, but the numerous improvements to its range estimates and the affordable price for some variants might be worth the wait.
Dalton Del Don gives fantasy baseball managers an updated look at every team's bullpen hierarchy with more than a week of action in the books.
WordPress and Tumblr owner Automattic has bought Beeper, the maker of the Beeper Mini app that challenged Apple’s iMessage dominion late last year. Although it ultimately lost that battle, the incident gave the DOJ more ammunition in its antitrust suit against the iPhone maker.
With the NCAA tournament behind us, here's an updated look at Yahoo Sports' first- and second-round projections for the 2024 NBA Draft.