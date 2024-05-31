Teen girl dies after being pulled from Discovery Cove theme park pool, police say

A 13-year-old is dead after being found unresponsive in a pool at the Discovery Cove theme park in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday, police said.

Anna Beaumont, 13, was pronounced dead at the hospital on Wednesday.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed that deputies were called on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. to the popular all-inclusive vacation spot after reports of an unresponsive teen.

Authorities said that she was found in one of the many pools at the Discovery Cove theme park and immediately taken to the hospital in critical condition.

SeaWorld Orlando houses dolphins at Discovery Cove as well as at the theme park and at Aquatica water park.

The sheriff's office confirmed Wednesday that Beaumont died at the hospital following the incident.

According to the medical examiner's office, the 13-year-old died from accidental drowning.

The life vests for children at Discovery Cove, Orlando, Florida.

Orange County deputies say they are still actively investigating this incident.

Discovery Cove, which is the sister park of SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica Orlando, allows guests to swim with dolphins and snorkel with thousands of tropical fish in a tropical environment, its website said.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Discovery Cove for comment.





