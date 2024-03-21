Teen girl dies after alleged fight with bullies at South L.A. high school
A 16-year-old girl has died after her mother said she suffered severe injuries from a school fight with bullies. She claims school officials failed to stop the bullies from targeting her daughter. Cell phone video captured a violent altercation between two teen girls in a bathroom at Manual Arts High School in South Los Angeles. The victim, Shaylee Mejia, is seen hitting her head against a stall as she falls down at one point. The girl’s mother, Maria Juarez, is devastated and believes her daughter died as a result of that bathroom fight. KTLA's John Fenoglio reports on March 20, 2023. Details: https://ktla.com/news/local-news/teen-girl-dies-after-alleged-fight-with-bullies-at-south-l-a-high-school/