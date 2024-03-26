Teen girl charged with attempted murder after shooting, Lexington County deputies say

A teenager was charged with multiple crimes, including attempted murder, following a recent shooting, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

The 15-year-old girl, who is not being publicly identified because she is a minor, was also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and persons unlawful possession of a handgun, the sheriff’s department said Monday in a news release.

The shooting happened Friday night in West Columbia, according to the release. Information about when and where in West Columbia, and the number of people involved was not available.

“After watching surveillance footage at the scene, investigators determined this (shooting) stemmed from a fight that started between two teens earlier in the night,” Sheriff Jay Koon said in the release. “Footage showed multiple people, including the suspect and the victim, got involved once the fight began.”

After the fight ended, the suspect ran at the victim and shot them twice, according to Koon.

The sheriff’s department did not provide information about the victim’s condition. No other injuries were reported from the shooting.

There was no word about what led to the fight, or if anyone will face any criminal charges from that incident.

The 15-year-old girl was arrested and taken to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice, according to the release.