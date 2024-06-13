Teen girl attacked by shark leaves Sacred Heart to get specialty care

After five days at Pensacola's Sacred Heart Hospital, the teen who survived a Walton County shark attack has been transported to a new facility.

Lulu Gribbin, a teen from Mountain Brook, Alabama, who under went the amputation of her right leg after a shark attack July 7 during a mother-daughter vacation at Rosemary Beach, has undergone treatment at Sacred Heart since her lifesaving surgery, but her mother says they've decided to leave the hospital.

"I am writing this to you from the back of an AirMed jet," Ann Gribbin wrote on CaringBridge Wednesday night. "Lulu is being airlifted today. Joe and I were able to talk with a specialist who is a pioneer in multi-extremity amputees.

"We made the decision, not lightly, to have the remainder of her surgeries and rehab done in another hospital setting," she added. "I prayed for God to help Joe and I make the best decision for Lulu regarding her care, and we believe this will give Lulu the best opportunity to live a normal life as possible with two prosthetics."

Lulu Gribbin was one of three shark attack victims that occurred within two hours and four miles of each other. Her friend was also bit on the foot during her attack, and roughly 90 minutes earlier a 45-year-old woman was also attacked and survived her injuries.

Ann Gribbin offered her utmost thanks to the Sacred Heart staff for saving her daughter's life and all the continuing care they provided.

As the family began to leave the hospital, much of the hospital staff who worked with Lulu Gribbin greeted her and bid her farewell.

"Once outside the double doors the halls were lined on either side for what seemed like eternity with all the nurses and doctors who helped save Lulu and those who have been with her ever since and those just from other parts of the hospital," Ann Gribbin wrote. "They were cheering, playing music and spraying silly string."

Ann Gribbin did not name the new facility to which her daughter is being transferred.

"As I sit here in the back of this plane, I am watching Lulu as she is asleep, and her chest is going up and down and in and out," the mother wrote. "I am smiling at her overwhelmed with a sense of happiness and gratefulness. She is alive and she is breathing."

Florida ranks highest in shark attacks

There have been 1,632 unprovoked shark bites in the U.S. since 1837, according to the International Shark Attack File. The most attacks, 928, occurred in Florida. That's largely because of the state's 1,350-mile coastline, the largest in the contiguous U.S. The state has an abundance of shoreline prey for sharks and year-round tourists who enjoy Florida's beaches.

There’s no beach in Florida where it’s impossible to come across a shark. It’s home to the “Shark Bite Capital of the World,” better known as Volusia County.

Volusia County – home to popular Daytona Beach – ranked the highest with 351 unprovoked shark attacks. The oldest on record dates to 1837. Volusia's neighbors to the south, Brevard and Palm Beach counties, have the next highest with 158 and 83 attacks, respectively.

Shark species most commonly linked to attacks

There are more than 500 shark species in the ocean, but the 10 species noted below are most often linked to unprovoked attacks. That said, sharks are often misidentified after attacks. The three shark species that can inflict severe injuries are bull sharks, great white sharks and tiger sharks, according to the International Shark Attack File.

Janet Loehrke of USA Today contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Shark attack: Alabama victim Lulu Gribbin leaves Pensacola hospital