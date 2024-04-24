One of the three students accused of sexually assaulting a classmate at Wyoming High School was sentenced to probation Wednesday.

The student, 15 at the time of the offense, pleaded guilty to felonious assault, abduction and hazing as part of a plea deal. Of the three teens facing charges, his were the most severe.

Juvenile prosecutor Leah Dinkelacker asked for the teen to be sentenced to detention in a state facility. Magistrate Latoya Maley gave the teen a suspended sentence meaning he will stay out of detention unless he breaks the law or fails to obey the rules of his probation.

He will remain on probation until the age of 21. Maley also ordered the teen to participate in therapy.

The teen's lawyer, Mark Krumbein, said his client spent two and a half weeks in detention at the Hamilton County Youth Center and nearly a year on house arrest. Krumbein said the teen is now attending school online and has no plan to return to Wyoming High School.

The two other teens are 16. One has pleaded guilty to abduction and hazing, but his sentencing was continued on Wednesday to June 3.

Last April, the three teens, who were freshmen, dragged the victim into the locker room four times as he tried to escape, prosecutors said. The victim was then “violated” when he could no longer get away.

The incident happened after school during a sports practice and surveillance footage captured portions of the attack that happened outside of the locker room, investigators said.

It is unclear if the two other co-defendants are still attending Wyoming City Schools. The district told The Enquirer it cannot release that information due to state and federal laws.

None of the teens have had any prior contact with the juvenile court, their lawyers said. The Enquirer has not named the accused teens due to their ages.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Teen gets probation in Wyoming High School sex assault case