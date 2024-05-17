Teen found injured at Queens subway station: police

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A teen was found injured at a subway station on the No. 7 service line in Queens on Friday, according to the NYPD.

Police responded to the 103 Street–Corona Plaza station at around 10:35 a.m. The teen was taken to the Harlem Hospital, according to the NYPD.

Additional information about the incident was not immediately available.

