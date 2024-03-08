Teen flips car, is in critical condition after Highway 52 crash on Thursday near Oronoco

Mar. 8—ORONOCO — A teen from Wisconsin is in critical condition after a rollover crash north of Rochester on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

The driver, a 17-year-old male from Star Prairie, Wisconsin, was driving north on U.S. Highway 52 and exited at White Bridge Road/Olmsted County Road 12, said Lt. Malinda Hanson of the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office.

According to Hanson, a witness — who took the same exit after the driver — saw the driver take the exit to White Bridge Road, which splits to east and west exit lanes near the top of the exit ramp. The witness said the driver was heading to the right to head east but quickly cut over to the left to go west at the last moment, cutting in front of the witness' vehicle. At that point, the Ford hit the concrete median barrier and flipped over.

State Patrol officers were first on the scene, Hanson said, and were removing the driver from the 2011 Ford Fiesta and assessing his injuries when Olmsted County deputies arrived.

Care for the driver on the scene was taken over by Mayo Clinic Ambulance first responders, and Mayo Clinic Air Ambulance arrived on the scene as well, Hanson said. During this time, the driver was mostly unresponsive.

The driver was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys, where deputies were able to talk with his mother, who said she had been on the phone with the driver before the crash, and he'd told her he was getting off the road because he felt unwell. Hanson added that there were no obvious signs of impairment of the driver.

The teen remains in critical condition at Saint Marys, Hanson said.