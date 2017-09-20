Teen Finds Wallet Stuffed With $1,500 in Cash, Returns It: 'His Act of Kindness Cannot Go Unrecognized'

In this heartwarming case, the front porch surveillance footage does not show someone stealing a package.

Sacramento homeowner Melissa Vang took to Facebook recently to publicly thank an honest young man who found a wallet lying in her driveway and rang her bell to return it.

“I think we all need to be reminded that there are still good people out there. His act of kindness cannot go unrecognized,” she posted.

Her security camera showed Tyler Opdyke, 18, ringing her bell and holding up her husband’s wallet, which was crammed with $1,500 in cash.

But Vang doesn’t answer her door to strangers and it wasn’t until a few beats later that she realized the person on her porch was trying to do the right thing.

“It’s sad that I didn’t trust him to open my door when he was just doing a good dead,” she wrote. “Sadly, this is the world we live in today. We hear so [much] terrible news and hardly any good.

By the time she opened her front door, Opdyke was gone, she said.

But he came back later to make sure the wallet had been picked up, and she thanked him profusely, she said.

The college student said his first reaction to his discovery was, “Awesome, cash!” he told The Sacramento Bee. But that feeling was fleeting.

“It was not a hard decision because this could be somebody’s rent money and wasn’t mine to keep,” he said.

Vang said she was so busy thanking Opdyke, she forgot to give him a reward.

The student had been passing out fliers to his uncle’s pest control business. So she called the number on the leaflet and arranged another meeting with Opdyke.

This time she gave him an undisclosed financial thank you.

“God bless this young man’s heart,” she wrote in her post.

