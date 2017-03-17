Teen Finds 7.44 Carat Diamond In Crater Of Diamonds, Arkansas

The officials also said that this was the seventh largest diamond to be discovered since the establishment of the park in 1972.

A 14-year-old boy named Kalel Langford found a 7.44 carat diamond at the Crater of Diamonds State Park, Arkansas. The boy and his father were surprised to know that the diamond they found was the largest brown diamond to be found at the park in 40 years.

The officials also said that this was the seventh largest diamond to be discovered since the establishment of the park in 1972, according to several media reports published Thursday.

Kalel Langford found the pinto bean-sized brown stone while he was walking along the side of a riverbank in the park on Saturday. He knew it was not an ordinary rock and showed it to his father. Craig Langford, Kelal Langford's father said they both "knew we needed to have it looked at." Kelal Langford named his diamond "Superman Diamond" because he is a fan of the superhero and as per the park's policy, he was allowed to take the precious stone home as a souvenir.

The Crater of Diamonds Park allows its visitors to look for diamonds themselves and keep it as souvenirs. As their website reads: "Crater of Diamonds offers park visitors a one-of-a-kind experience — the adventure of hunting for real diamonds. You’ll search over a 37 ½-acre plowed field that is the eroded surface of the world's eighth largest diamond-bearing volcanic crater. If you find a diamond, it is yours to keep. Park staffs at the Diamond Discovery Center provide free identification and certification of diamonds found here. Amethyst, garnet, jasper, agate, quartz, and more rocks and minerals may also be found at the Crater of Diamonds, making the park a rock hound’s paradise."

Several others have also found diamonds at the park in the past few years. In April 2015, Susie Clark found a white, 3.69 carat teardrop-shaped diamond and named it as "Hallelujah Diamond." In October 2016, Dan Frederick and his daughter Lauren Frederick found a 2.03 carat diamond on their first visit to the park. Vanessa Yurkevich of CNN Money also tried her luck but failed in 2015.

"Uncle Sam," a 40.23 carat diamond was the largest diamond ever to be unearthed on land in the United States in 1924, according to the Associated Press.

