Teen Was Fatally Shot Protecting Younger Sister Nearly 13 Years Ago, and Suspects Were Just Arrested

Caleb Witty, 17, had been walking home from a street festival with his younger sister

Caleb Alexander Witty/Facebook Caleb Witty

More than a decade after an Illinois teen was shot and killed during a robbery, police claim they have finally apprehended the killers.

Caleb Witty, 17, was walking home from a street festival with his 14-year-old sister on Aug. 4, 2011 when two people attempted to rob the two teens, the Decatur Police Department said in a news release. While trying to protect his younger sister, police say, Caleb was shot in the arm and the chest, killing him.

Police announced June 5 that two men, Michael I. Wallace, 34, and Bobby Gipson, 34, have been charged with multiple counts of first-degree murder in connection with the 2011 shooting.

“These arrests mark a crucial step toward justice for Caleb Witty and hopefully bring a measure of solace to his family and friends who have endured years of uncertainty and grief,” the department said in the release. “Caleb Witty was a young man simply trying to enjoy an evening at the Decatur Celebration with his sister. And he was murdered for nothing. Words cannot even describe the senselessness of this crime. His untimely death was a profound loss that left a deep void in the hearts of those who knew him.”

The police department did not specify what led to the arrests of Wallace and Gipson.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

“The progress in this case is the result of relentless efforts by our dedicated law enforcement team, significant assistance from the States Attorney’s office, collaboration with state and federal agencies, and invaluable assistance from the community,” the department said.

Jail records indicate that Wallace is in custody in Illinois, while Gipson is awaiting extradition from Tennessee.

It is not immediately clear if either has entered a plea.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.