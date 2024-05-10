Teen facing homicide charges in deadly Scranton shooting

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A suspected teen gang member who was allegedly involved in a deadly Scranton shooting is now facing homicide charges.

The Scranton Police Department has upgraded the charges against 17-year-old Kenneth Tapia from aggravated assault to criminal homicide.

Police are accusing Tapia of his involvement in the shooting death of 32-year-old Robert Dawson. On April 9, a fight broke out between a group of about 20 people near Weston Field when gunshots were heard.

Police stated the group scattered after their arrival, leaving behind Dawson, who had suffered gunshot wounds. Dawson was transported to Geisinger Community Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Man allegedly throws woman out window, threatened officers

According to the court documents, surveillance video showed Tapia, 17, and Keenan Ford, 18, along with others, assaulting Dawson by kicking him and punching him in the head. Both Tapia and Ford were seen running from the scene after the gunshots were heard. Investigators stated Tapia was seen running while clutching something near his waistband.

The Scranton Police Department said they arrested three juveniles, ages 15 to 17, in connection with the incident. All three were placed on house arrest with charges pending via written allegations.

Tapia remains in the Lackawanna County Prison without bail on homicide, tampering with evidence, and gun-related charges.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.