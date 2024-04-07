Teen faces murder charges in Mount Auburn shooting last month

Cincinnati police say a 17-year-old male is facing murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a man last month.

Police said District One officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Highland Avenue in Mount Auburn for a report of a person shot at around 2:15 a.m. March 30. Cincinnati Fire Department medical personnel responded and attempted life-saving measures on the victim who died at the scene. He was identified as Benjamin Addison, 21.On Saturday, police said they arrested a 17-year-old male juvenile for the shooting, who now faces a murder charge.

More: An unprecedented 16 juveniles were charged with murder in 2021. Here's where they are now

The Enquirer is not naming the suspect because of his age. The investigation continues and anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call 513-352-3542.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Teen faces murder charges in Mount Auburn shooting March 30