Teen faces multiple charges after stabbing incident at Gwinnett County high school, officials say

A student is recovering and a teenage boy is in police custody after police and school leaders said he allegedly stabbed another student in the bathroom at Brookwood High School.

Police say he is charged with disruption of school, aggravated assault, and weapons on school property.

Channel 2 Action News blurred his face because he is a juvenile.

“Shortly after 10:15 this morning, school administrators were walking down the hall and they heard a commotion in the restroom. When they went in they found a student who suffered several injuries to his body. Apparently, it looked like he was stabbed,” said Bernard Watson with Gwinnett County Public Schools.

The suspect ran away after the incident.

“Within 30-35 minutes of this happening, Gwinnett County Police arrested the suspect who is again a student at the school. Later on, they found a knife,” said Watson.

“It was a little concerning,” said Jason Moore, a parent.

That was Moore’s initial thought when he heard what was going on at Brookwood High School.

He has three children in the school system and two of his kids are Brookwood High students. He believes this is an isolated incident.

“We have a pretty good staff here. The principal is a very good and caring principal. As long as his administration is here, I’m not too worried about what’s going on here in the walls of Brookwood,” said Moore.

But he is concerned about school violence district-wide.

“That’s one thing I’m concerned about with the school board, in years past, like last year, kids would get into fights and stab students. Within a few weeks, they would be allowed to come back into the school system.”

The district says they’re taking a deeper look at school safety in general.

“This is a very unfortunate incident and administrators are already reviewing the safety measures that we have in place to ensure that something like this doesn’t happen again,” said Watson.

The district is not identifying the victim or suspect.

