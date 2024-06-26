Teen faces homicide, felony murder charges in death of Lincoln Hills guard Corey Proulx

MADISON - A guard at a Wisconsin youth prison was killed after he tried to detain a teen who had planned an attack on another prison employee by throwing soapy water in her face and repeatedly punching her, prosecutors say.

Javarius Hurd, 16, was charged as an adult Wednesday with second-degree reckless homicide, felony murder and two counts of battery by prisoners in the death of Corey Proulx, a 49-year-old guard at Lincoln Hills School for Boys.

The assault occurred about 8 p.m. Monday. Proulx was taken by helicopter to a hospital and died Tuesday from his injuries.

The teen attacked the woman, 25, first, and then fled into an outside courtyard where Proulx tried to detain him, according to a criminal complaint. The teen hit Proulx twice, and the second blow caused Proulx to fall and hit his head on the pavement.

"Hurd then proceeded to climb up the basketball hoop and sit on the hoop overseeing the courtyard," the complaint says.

In an interview with investigators, Hurd said he had "built up aggression" toward the woman because he believed she was "abusing her power and treating him unfairly," court records show. He said he had planned the attack on the woman and had asked another youth in the facility to bring him the cup of soapy water.

Hurd was housed in one of the most restrictive portions of Lincoln Hills, called the Krueger Living facility.

Javarius Hurd to be held in adult jail, banned from Lincoln Hills

At his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon, a judge ordered Hurd to be held on $100,000 bail at the Lincoln County Jail and prohibited him from contacting the families of either guard and from returning to Lincoln Hills.

Circuit Judge Galen Bayne-Allison made the decision after hearing from Proulx's daughter who asked via Zoom that Hurd be kept away from her father's coworkers.

"I am terrified for his coworkers and unfortunately I have lost my father due to this incident," his daughter said. "Whether it was intentional or not, I do not believe he is a safe individual to be around the public or other individuals up at the Lincoln Hills School."

Much of the half-hour hearing was spent debating where Hurd should be held while his case is pending.

Jessica Fehrenbach, a public defender representing Hurd, asked the judge to ensure that Hurd is not taken back to Lincoln Hills and that he is placed in an institution that can provide his needed mental health services. After the assault on Monday, Hurd was kept in solitary confinement at Lincoln Hills instead of being transferred to an adult jail before his hearing.

"One of my main concerns currently is Mr. Hurd's mental status," Fehrenbach said. "Obviously this is a traumatic incident for everybody involved. I know that there is no mental health services at the Lincoln County Jail.

"He is not going to get any help regarding working through this trauma and dealing with this trauma if he's housed in our jail here," she added. "It's unfortunate, but it's true."

In court, attorneys noted officials had previously tried to send Hurd to the Mendota Juvenile Treatment Facility near Madison, but it was unclear why those attempts were not successful.

On Wednesday, attorneys were unsure if the facility — which is a secure mental health treatment facility for youth who do not respond to rehabilitation services at the state's youth prisons — currently has space to treat Hurd.

Bayne-Allison ruled that Hurd will be kept at the Lincoln County Jail for the time being and cited his previous record as a juvenile, which included a conviction for robbery with use of force.

"The fact that the juvenile history includes a prior violent offense, which would be a higher level felony if committed by an adult weighs in the favor...with permitting Mr. Hurd to be held in a jail or lock up for adults," he said.

