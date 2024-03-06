Teen dies in Kansas City-area trauma center after shooting Tuesday night in Lawrence

A teenager died Wednesday morning after he was shot in Lawrence, according to police.

Officers responded to the shooting around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday to the 2900 block of Crestline Drive, the Lawrence Police Department wrote on Facebook.

An 18-year-old was transported to a Kansas City-area trauma center with life-threatening injuries. He later died from his injuries.

Police said there are no suspects in custody. The case is being investigated as a homicide.

Investigators are following leads in the case and will work to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, police said.