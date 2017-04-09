Teen Dies After Falling Off School Roof While Playing With His Friends

A teen died after falling off the roof of a Colorado school while playing a game with his friends, according to reports.

Police said the boy was playing a dangerous game of “capture the flag” on the roof of Denver Academy, a private school, when he fell.

One of the boy's friends told CBS that he thinks his friend tripped.

“There was like a ledge, and there was a gap that you couldn’t see that led to the ground. And I’m pretty sure he just tripped and fell down there,” said Peter Mesropov. “All I saw was just Paul lying there. And there was blood on his head and in his nose.”

According to local reports, the 17-year-old boy was jumping from building to building on Friday night and misjudged one of his jumps causing him to fall two stories and hit his head.

“We received a phone call from the victim's friend who had reported that his friend had a fall and had hurt himself,” said John White, a spokesman for Denver Police.

The boy was transferred to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

Police said they do not suspect foul play and called the death a “terrible accident.”

None of the boys were students at the school, according to reports.

