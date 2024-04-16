Teen dies falling off moving car, playing tag with friends in Ohio

An Ohio community is mourning the loss of a teen who died while playing tag with his friends.

Police say an 18-year-old died after falling off the side of a moving car on Saturday, according to Cleveland TV stations WEWS and WOIO.

Paul Allen, 18, spotted someone he knew driving a Ford Bronco and jumped on its running board as part of a game of tag with squirt guns, according to Avon Police officers.

The driver moved the car forward and at some point, Allen fell off and hit his head on the ground.

When officers and medics arrived at the scene, a woman was performing CPR, WEWS reported.

Allen died at the hospital.