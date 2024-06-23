Teen dies in crash in Prince William County

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD) said a teen died after a crash on Saturday afternoon in Nokesville.

Police said that at about 3:22 p.m., they responded to the area of Fitzwater Dr. and Manely Rd. to investigate a single-vehicle crash.

The investigation revealed that 18-year-old Christopher Steve Flores of Manassas was speeding when he lost control of the car.

MPD: 17-year-old arrested in Florida in connection to deadly shooting in DC

This caused Flores to leave the road, hit multiple trees and spin before stopping.

He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle.

Flores later died at the hospital.

Police said no other cars were involved in the crash.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.