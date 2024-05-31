Teen dies after being pulled from Discovery Cove pool in Orlando, police say

A 13-year-old girl who was pulled out of pool earlier this week at Discovery Cove theme park in Orlando, Florida, has died, police said.

The teenager, identified as Anna Beaumont, was found unresponsive by deputies in one of the pools at the park on Tuesday morning, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said. She was then taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, police said.

She was pronounced dead Wednesday at the hospital, according to the sheriff's office. The county medical examiner's office determined that her cause of death was drowning.

A spokesperson from Discovery Cove said staff responded to an "emergency involving a guest" and "provided care" before emergency personnel arrived.

"Our thoughts are with this family," a park spokesperson said in a statement.

A teen girl has died after being found unconscious in a pool a Discovery Cove in Orlando, police said. The park is known for allowing guests to interact with its animals, including swimming with dolphins. / Credit: Steve Parsons/PA Images via Getty Images

Discovery Cove is a sister park of SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica Orlando. It allows visitors to interact with its animals, including swimming with dolphins.

