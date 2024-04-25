WOODLAND TWP. — A Woodland teen died Tuesday when he crashed and was thrown from his vehicle during a police chase, the Barry County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash took place about 10:20 p.m. Tuesday on Coats Grove Road near M-66, the sheriff's office said in a release.

"The Barry County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a vehicle pursuit in Barry County. During the pursuit, the pursued vehicle lost control, ran off the roadway and struck a tree," BCSO Sgt. Barry Brandt said in a press release.

The sheriff's office said the 16-year-old boy was the lone occupant of his vehicle. He was transported by EMS to Corewell Health Pennock in Hastings where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office did not say why deputies were pursuing the teenager.

The Michigan State Police is investigating the incident, the sheriff's office said.

In addition to Barry County deputies, the Barry County Central Dispatch, Michigan State Police, Woodland Township Police Department, Woodland Fire Department, Nashville Police Department, Nashville EMS, Barry County Road Commission.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Teen dies in Barry County crash after police chase