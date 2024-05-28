Teen diagnosed with concussion after encounter with Gastonia police

Davion Winston, pictured with his grandmother, Sophia McGill, said that police threw him to the ground, leaving him with a concussion, after he refused to identify himself when he was stopped in Gastonia.

A teenager was diagnosed with a concussion after police threw him to the ground during an encounter in downtown Gastonia on May 11, according to hospital records.

Davion Winston, 15, said in an interview that he was walking in downtown Gastonia at about 3 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, with a group of friends when police officers approached them.

"It's crazy because it just happened out of nowhere," Winston said.

In a video of the encounter, Winston was questioned by a police officer who asked him to identify himself.

"It's called articulable suspicion," the officer said. "So yes, we can stop you, and we can ask you for your information. If you refuse to and you're 18, you'll be going to jail … So what you're going to do is you're going to give me your name."

Winston asked someone to call his mom.

Shortly thereafter, police moved to handcuff him, then they threw him to the ground, according to the family.

Winston's grandmother, Sophia McGill, said that she later took Winston to a hospital. Medical records Winston and McGill provided indicate that Winston was diagnosed with a concussion.

"We didn't really commit a crime. We didn't do nothing. We were walking. I chose to remain silent, and then I told my brother to call my mom," Winston said. "When I went down to the floor, I fell headfirst into the concrete. Everything just went blurry. I couldn't see anything. I really don't remember anything until my mom got there."

McGill said her grandson has not been charged with anything.

"It's terrible what my grandson had to go through. Pretty frustrating. He was visiting his biological mother, he was having a good time … The police detained him for no reason," she said.

The Gastonia Police Department said in a statement that they stopped Winston and his friends because they were wearing masks and carrying backpacks in an area where there vehicle break-ins happen frequently.

"On 5/11/2024 at 3:00 a.m. Gastonia Police Officers observed a group of 8 to 10 individuals wearing masks on their heads and faces, carrying backpacks, and holding flashlights in the parking lot of Trenton Mill Lofts. The Lofts have been a common target for vehicle break-ins," the statement read. "The responding officer explained why he was stopping the individuals. One of the subjects became uncooperative after multiple requests for him to identify himself … For officer safety, the decision was made to detain him. The subject immediately began to resist. The subject was told multiple times to stop resisting and show his hands."

Police said that officers were unable to determine Winston's age because he refused to cooperate, but they released him into the custody of his mother when she arrived.

Attorney Brent Ratchford said in an interview that the term the police officer used in the video, "articulable suspicion," essentially means that "an officer would have the ability to put it into words exactly why he's talking to somebody, or why he's asking questions."

"It cannot be a hunch, a gut feeling or anything like that. It has to be something to put into words," Ratchford said.

Ratchford said that the reason police provided likely would have justified the stop.

"It's a stretch, but I think it's probably going to pass muster," he said. "At 3 a.m., you've got a large group of… people walking around … in an area where break-ins have been very recently reported. I think that's enough."

However, although the stop may have been legal, because he was not driving at the time he was stopped, Winston was not required by law to identify himself.

"If he says he didn't want to identify himself, there's no requirement for that," he said. "They can stop him, but he still doesn't have to identify himself."

Winston said as of Friday that he was still feeling the effects of the concussion.

"I forget things like a lot more. Like, I get lightheaded. It's just like, I feel as though something's not really right," he said.

He wants the police officers involved to be fired. McGill agreed.

"I think we should seek justice, because this should never happen to anyone. I want them to be accounted for their actions," she said.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Teen diagnosed with concussion after encounter with Gastonia police