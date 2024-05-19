Teen dead, man in critical condition in Marrero shooting

MARRERO, La. (WGNO) — Deputies with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that left a teenage boy dead and a man wounded in Marrero on Saturday, May 18.

The JPSO reported deputies responded to reports of gunfire at the intersection of Rue Louis Philippe and Westwood Drive around 8 p.m.

On the way to the scene, JPSO deputies said they were flagged down in the 5100 block of Lapalco Boulevard, where they found a teenage boy suffering with a gunshot wound outside a business. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

JPSO officials said deputies responded to a hospital around 8:20 p.m. after a man who had been shot arrived in a private car. They said the man was last reported to be in critical condition.

The JPSO did not release additional information.

Anyone with information about the double shooting can call the JPSO Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or Crimestoppers.

