Teen dead following a crash in San Angelo

A 17-year-old was pronounced dead two weeks after a two-vehicle crash in San Angelo, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened about 4:30 p.m. May 26 around U.S. Highway 67 on Preacher Road.

Tyler Parum, 32, was driving a 2023 Dodge 2500 truck.

Christina Schuler, 45, was driving a 2010 Ford Escape SUV with a 16-year-old female and 17-year old male as passengers.

According to the preliminary investigation from DPS, Parum was traveling south on U.S. 67.

Schuler was stopped in front of Parum, waiting for oncoming traffic before turning left onto Preacher Road, a private drive.

"(Parum) failed to control his speed due to a distraction in the vehicle and struck (the SUV)," according to allegations in the DPS release. "Both vehicles entered a skid and entered the east ditch. (Parum's truck) crossed the east ditch, struck a fence, and came to rest upright facing east.

"(The SUV) spun to the left, and came to rest upright facing northeast in the ditch. Parum, Christina and the 16-year-old female passenger were transported by San Angelo EMS to Shannon Medical Center Downtown in San Angelo."

The 17-year-old male was transported by AirMed to Shannon Medical Center Downtown before being transported to UMC-Lubbock due to the extent and seriousness of his injuries.

The DPS did not release the name of the 17-year-old or the 16-year-old in the media release.

"With great sadness, we were informed the 17-year-old was declared deceased," the release stated.

He was declared deceased June 4 by Dr. Kavon Schariffi while being treated in Lubbock.

Weather and road conditions were clear and dry.

The crash was investigated by Matthew Thornton, a trooper in San Angelo and Texas Highway Patrol.

