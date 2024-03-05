Teen dead after East Nashville shooting, police launch homicide investigation

A 16-year-old is dead after what police suspect was an exchange of gunfire in East Nashville.

Metro Nashville police responded to the 500 block of Lemont Drive Monday at about 8:30 p.m. after the shooting.

Henry C. Taylor, 16, was found in the street with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said in a Tuesday morning statement. He was taken to Skyline Medical Center, where he died.

"Evidence at the scene shows that there was an apparent exchange of gunfire between separate parties," the news release said. "The motive for the shooting, including why the teen was in the area, remains under investigation."

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: East Nashville shooting leaves 16-year-old dead