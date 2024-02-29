Man charged in stabbing of 2 boys in Chicago Heights
"He had such a bright future," the victims' sister said. "He was such a smart kid. He was wonderful, and I miss him."
Unlike your teenagers, these housecleaners won't talk back.
This top-selling Insignia comes with a voice-activated remote, putting Alexa at your beck and call.
Crude futures gained for a second month in a row as the market anticipated oil alliance OPEC+ will extend its production cuts.
After killing its car project, Apple's generative AI efforts are suddenly much more important for its future.
Activision studio Toys for Bob has announced its becoming an independent entity. This is happening after sweeping layoffs impacted 86 employees.
You may not have a Copilot key on your PC's keyboard yet, but if you're a Windows 11 user, you'll soon be able to use Copilot for a lot more everyday tasks on your desktop. Starting today, Microsoft is adding skills that will allow the Copilot to change more Windows 11 settings for you and plugins for services like OpenTable, Shopify and Kayak. In some ways, it's not these specific skills that are all that interesting but the future they hint at where the Copilot will live up to its name and can automatically handle more complex tasks on your PC for you.
Tom Brady is apparently faster now than he was in 2000.
Bugatti will replace the W16 engine it has used for years with a new V16. The engine will be part of a hybrid system in the Chiron's upcoming successor.
Google's official Amazon store is selling the 256GB Pixel Tablet with a charging speaker dock for only $449 — that's $150 less than retail and is an all-time low for the device on the website
The biggest news stories this morning: The Apple Car never felt real, This is the Nothing Phone 2(a), More news organizations sue OpenAI and Microsoft over copyright infringement.
The latest versions of Samsung's The Frame TVs are currently on sale. The 50-inch model has dropped by $400 to a record-low price.
LG unveiled its 2024 OLED evo TVs in January at CES 2024 promising extra brightness and other features, and we're now learning the prices for its best models.
If a team like the Falcons or Vikings wants to trade up in the draft to get a top quarterback prospect, it will have to pay a massive price.
The new pitch is part of Rodón's offseason work to rediscover the deception that made him one of MLB's top arms.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman catch up on a handful of baseball transactions they missed in February including Clayton Kershaw, Jorge Soler, Brandon Crawford and, of course, an update on the bad uniforms.
Google CEO recently told employees via an internal memo that it was “unacceptable” that the Gemini image generator had started overcorrecting for diversity. He said the company is “working around on the clock” on a fix.
Audi will fill the spot left empty by the TT with an electric sports car in the next five to 10 years. The model will be different than its predecessors.
Using a credit card may seem as easy as swiping your card, but there's more than meets the eye. Here's an in-depth guide on how credit cards work and best practices.
Tyreek Hill's latest alleged off-field incident is a bizarre one.
The Falcons have tremendous young skill position talent and pressure to find the quarterback to put it all together.