Teen Dad Charged With Abandoning Baby In Strip Mall Parking Lot

A California teen is facing charges this week after cops say he abandoned his infant son in a parking lot.

Suisun City police got a call Monday about a baby boy found in the parking area near a barber shop in the Sunset Shopping Center.

Employees of the barber shop found the baby carrier to find it contained what turned out to be a 16-day-old child.

After witnesses were interviewed and video surveillance was retrieved from the mall, cops say they identified the infant's father — 18-year-old Daniel Mitchell — as the suspect.

While officers were still at the scene, Mitchell was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run traffic collision. Police responded and the teen was taken to a hospital for treatment

Following an interview, Mitchell was arrested on probable cause for child endangerment, child abandonment, committing a felony while on bail and misdemeanor possession of suspected cocaine.

The mother of the infant, who has not been named, provided a statement to officers and is not considered a suspect at this time.

The infant was taken in for treatment at a hospital, but upon testing, the child was transported to another hospital for an unspecified condition.

The baby was listed in critical but stable condition.

