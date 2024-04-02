Teen columnists wanted for 2024-25 school year

Apr. 2—The Post Bulletin is accepting applications from high school students interested in being a teen columnist for the 2024-25 school year. All high school students in southeastern Minnesota are eligible to be considered.

What do columnists do? Teens write 500- to 700-word personal essays or columns published Tuesdays in the Post Bulletin Life section. Typically, 10 teens are selected and scheduled to write columns once every five weeks.

What do you need? Send your name, mailing address, email address, phone number, year in high school, high school you attend and age.

Please include a cover letter telling us why you want to be a teen columnist and why you should be selected. Also include three examples that show your writing ability.

Deadline? July 15.

How? Send information via email to Jeff Pieters, Post Bulletin editor, at jpieters@postbulletin.com, or via USPS to Jeff Pieters, RE: Teen columnists, 1700 Greenview Drive SW, Rochester, MN 55902. If you have questions, call 507-285-7748.

What's next? We'll let everyone know whom we've selected by early August. Writing will start in September.