Teen charged in shooting death outside north Charlotte motel

A 17-year-old was charged with murder in connection with the death of Howard Page, 35, who was shot and killed outside a north Charlotte motel on Thursday morning, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to Old Interstate Road near North Graham Street at about 4 a.m. where they found Page who had been shot. The victim was pronounced deceased at a local hospital.

The teen was also charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and motor vehicle theft.

The investigation is ongoing.