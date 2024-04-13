16-year-old suspect in violent church mugging in Queens arrested 9 other times
The teen is also being investigated in other neighborhood crimes, including an attempted robbery of an elderly person.
The teen is also being investigated in other neighborhood crimes, including an attempted robbery of an elderly person.
Bad Bunny's agency is reportedly under investigation for providing improper benefits to players.
Noname Security, a cybersecurity startup that protects APIs, is in advanced talks with Akamai Technologies to sell itself for $500 million, according to a person familiar with the deal. Noname was co-founded in 2020 by Oz Golan and Shay Levi and is headquartered in Palo Alto but has Israeli roots. While the sale price is a significant discount from that valuation, the deal as it currently stands would be for cash, the person said.
This week Arizona reinstated a 160-year-old law that bans nearly all abortions in the state, joining dozens of other states where the procedure is banned or restricted. Here's what else you may have missed in abortion news this week.
Here's what you should do if you have any of these potentially risky items in your home.
This lightweight beast is destined to be the sleeper hit of your power tool stash.
These cozy kicks with over 8,900 five-star fans were my overseas travel must-have.
When O.J. Simpson attempted to elude police in a now-infamous white Ford Bronco, he likely wasn’t thinking that it would someday end up in a Tennessee museum that was designed to look like Alcatraz.
Conservative think tank The Heritage Foundation said on Friday that it experienced a cyberattack earlier this week. A person with knowledge of the cyberattack told TechCrunch that efforts at Heritage were underway to remediate the cyberattack, but said that it wasn't immediately known what, if any, data was taken. Politico, which first reported the news of the cyberattack on Friday, cited a Heritage official as saying the organization "shut down its network to prevent any further malicious activity while we investigate the incident."
8BitDo's Ultimate Controller with charging dock is currently on sale for $56. That's 20 percent off and a solid deal on one of the best third-party gamepads around.
The Apple Watch Series 9 is more than $100 off right now at Amazon, with some models and color options hitting record-low prices.
Ippei Mizuhara allegedly stole $16 million to help pay for his gambling habit that included 19,000 illegal bets.
Don't miss this rare opportunity to scoop up fantastic finds for way less.
Taylor Swift’s music is back on TikTok after a ten-week hiatus. There’s no specifics regarding the deal, but it doesn’t extend to other Universal artists.
Apple's Services business is set to grow by double digits next quarter, providing a bright spot in an otherwise rough 2024.
The Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device is on sale for $40. That’s a record low for Amazon’s top-of-the-line streaming stick, which usually costs $60.
In the big leagues with a long-term deal at just 20 years old, Chourio is "going to be even better than he already is."
Sony just announced a trio of new speakers in a new line of audio products called the ULT Power Series. These speakers include an ULT button that provides a bass boost.
Ambuj Kumar is nothing if not ambitious. An electrical engineer by training, Kumar led hardware design for eight years at Nvidia, helping to develop tech including a widely used high-speed memory controller for GPUs. After leaving Nvidia in 2010, Kumar pivoted to cybersecurity, eventually co-founding Fortanix, a cloud data security platform.
The Fed is aiming to avoid a repeat of the double inflation episode that rocked the 1970s and early 1980s.
Google’s Cloud Next 2024 event takes place in Las Vegas through Thursday, and that means lots of new cloud-focused news on everything from Gemini, Google’s AI-powered chatbot, to AI to devops and security. Last year's event was the first in-person Cloud Next since 2019, and Google took to the stage to show off its ongoing dedication to AI with its Duet AI for Gmail and many other debuts, including expansion of generative AI to its security product line and other enterprise-focused updates and debuts. Don’t have time to watch the full archive of Google's keynote event?