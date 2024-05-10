Teen charged after non-fatal shooting on Amhurst Avenue hospitalizes man

Police lights

SOUTH BEND — The county prosecutor has filed charges accusing a 19-year-old man in connection to a non-fatal shooting that occurred on Amhurst Avenue last month.

On April 26, the South Bend Police Department responded to a reported shooting in the 900 block of East Amhurst Avenue. They found a male gunshot victim. He was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

After an investigation by the department's Violent Crimes Unit, 19-year-old Anthony Branch was identified as a suspect. St. Joseph County prosecutors reviewed the case and charged Branch with Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon.

Branch was taken into custody on April 10 and on Friday was being held at the St. Joseph County Jail.

