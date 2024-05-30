Teen charged with murdering 16-year-old at Hall County apartment complex

More than a month after a 16-year-old was shot and killed in Gainesville, police have arrested the person they say is responsible.

Ja’quez Jeremiah Marquis Sims, 19, was arrested for the murder of 16-year-old Jaishawn Overstreet.

Police previously released a sketch of the suspect before identifying him as Sims.

Gainesville police say Overstreet went to the Ridgecrest Apartments on Roper Hill Road to meet with someone. Police say they were planning to commit a crime, but did not specify what that was.

That’s where the 16-year-old was shot on April 27.

Overstreet was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center where he died a few days later.

Sims was arrested after police searched his Swann Drive home.

It’s unclear what led up to the deadly shooting.

Sims is being held in the Hall County Jail on charges of malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault.

