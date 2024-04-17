Teen charged with murder after man stabbed in Raleigh dies

Raleigh police have charged a 17-year-old with murder after a man stabbed on New Bern Avenue on Tuesday afternoon died

Police have not released the juvenile suspect’s name and said they are withholding the name of the person killed until they can notify his relatives.

What police say happened: Officers responded around 3:15 p.m. to a reported stabbing in the 4400 block of New Bern Avenue.

A man found stabbed was taken to a hospital, and a suspect was take into custody.

Police ask anyone with information that might assist homicide investigators to call the Raleigh Police Department at 919-996-3335 or visit Crimestoppers at www.raleighcrimestoppers.org and click “Leave a Tip” on the top right of the page.