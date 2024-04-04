Teen charged with murder, gun crime after killing near center of rural SC city

South Carolina police charged a teen with murder after a 16-year-old was killed in a shooting near downtown Chester, officials said.

Connie Di’Rose Miller, an 18-year-old from Chester, faces charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according Chester Police Department Chief William Petty and arrest warrants in the case obtained by The Herald.

Donovan Browning, 16, of Walnut Street in Chester, died after being shot, said Terry Tinker, the Chester County coroner.

The victim was shot multiple times, according to the murder arrest warrant.

The incident happened overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning near Spring and Gadsden streets close to Frank Connor Park, officials said.

Chester is a city of around 5,000 people between Rock Hill and Columbia.

The shooting is under investigation by the Chester police and State Law Enforcement Division.

In a Facebook posting and online obituary, Chris King Memorial Chapel funeral home said services for Donovan Browning have not yet been set.