Teen charged with killing, raping Brunswick woman who was found dead in her home

Police have charged a 17-year-old male with the rape and murder of Brunswick resident Tammy Sue Coates, 61, who was found dead in her home in late January.

Juwaun Terry Stewart, of Brunswick, was arrested on Wednesday and charged as an adult with first-degree murder, first-degree rape, first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, home invasion and felony theft, according to a news release from the Brunswick Police Department.

Brunswick Police Chief Kevin Grunwell said the attack was “completely random.”

For the full story, go to www.fredericknewspost.com.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Teen charged with the January rape and murder of Brunswick woman