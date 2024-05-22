Teen charged with inducing panic after gun threat triggered lockdown at Hilliard schools

A 15-year-old girl is charged with inducing panic after a joke about seeing a gun closed three Hilliard schools.

A school resource officer at Hilliard Bradley High School received an alert about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday related to a potential gun threat, prompting a heavy police response, Hilliard Police Department said in a statement.

School officials immediately placed the school on lockdown along with Memorial Middle School and Brown Elementary. The lockdown was lifted after the threat was determined not to be credible, police said. No gun was found.

“Parents, please remind your children that there is NO SUCH THING AS A JOKE when it comes to school safety,” Hilliard Police Department wrote on Facebook.

Inducing panic is a second degree felony.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Girl charged with inducing panic after gun threat at Hilliard schools